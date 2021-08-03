Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

