United Co.s Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.
TSE:UNC opened at C$108.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.12. United Co.s has a one year low of C$91.50 and a one year high of C$112.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.10.
United Co.s Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.