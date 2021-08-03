United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.34. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

