United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,267. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.