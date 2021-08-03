UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $421.89. 190,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,381. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

