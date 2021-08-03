Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 2,155,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

