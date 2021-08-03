Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

UTI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

