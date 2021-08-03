Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

