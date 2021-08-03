Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of UONEK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 10,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
