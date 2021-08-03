US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.