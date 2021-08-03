Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.43. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

