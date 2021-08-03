Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW remained flat at $$20.51 during trading on Tuesday. 57,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

