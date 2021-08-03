Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.