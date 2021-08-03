VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 10.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 14,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,563. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37.

