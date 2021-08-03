Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. 80,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $123.21 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

