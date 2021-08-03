Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,872. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.