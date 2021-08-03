Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 638,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VGIT opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

