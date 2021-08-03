Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after buying an additional 345,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 201,222 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

