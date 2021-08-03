Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.22. 3,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $207.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

