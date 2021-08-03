Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 320,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

