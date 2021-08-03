Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,807,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.79.

