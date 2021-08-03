Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First United Bank Trust’s 4th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.28. 26,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

