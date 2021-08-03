Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.