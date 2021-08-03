Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

VRNS stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 103,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.