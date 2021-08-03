Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 456,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,353,000.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

