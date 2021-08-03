Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

