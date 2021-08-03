Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 16,057 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

