Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,737 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

