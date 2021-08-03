Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 96,826 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,826 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

