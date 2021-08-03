VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

VBIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 1,621,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,922. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

