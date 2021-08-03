Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 77,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $488.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.93. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

