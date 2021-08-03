VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2,526.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,475.60 or 0.99929745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,895,352 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

