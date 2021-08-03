Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

