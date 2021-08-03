Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $287.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $633.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

