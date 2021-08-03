ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 5.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 158,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,964,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 513,568 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

