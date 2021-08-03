Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,129,443 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

