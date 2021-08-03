VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 3.9%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 477.50 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.24). 205,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 300,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.87. The firm has a market cap of £804.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

