Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $16,284,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

