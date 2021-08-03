Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM remained flat at $$17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

