VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VQSLF stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

