Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

