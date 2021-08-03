Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE SPCE opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.