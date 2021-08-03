Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $359.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

