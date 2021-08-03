Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 30,495 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Shares of VIIAU stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

