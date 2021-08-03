Virtu Financial LLC Invests $296,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $942,564,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $259.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.18. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.88.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.