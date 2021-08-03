Virtu Financial LLC Invests $305,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $139,780,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,149 shares of company stock worth $29,277,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

