Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 859 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

