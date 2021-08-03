Virtu Financial LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.