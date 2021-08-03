Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaMedia by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. GigaMedia Limited has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.