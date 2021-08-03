Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.